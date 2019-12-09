After the Timberwolves suffered a gut-punch loss to the Thunder on Friday, coach Ryan Saunders didn't feel much like answering questions, but he did offer a definitive take when asked if the loss would linger.

"No," Saunders said. "We are going to pick ourselves up and be better."

The Wolves didn't have too many signs of a hangover on the offensive end in Sunday's game.

But they had the unfortunate timing to run into the buzzsaw that is the Lakers and Anthony Davis, who was unstoppable in a 142-125 Los Angeles win.

Davis finished with 50 points on 20-for-29 shooting. While the Wolves offense was just fine — they shot 52% — they had no answer defensively for Davis and LeBron James (32 points, 13 assists).

''There's a reason their record [21-3] is what it is,'' Saunders said. ''There's times when they just overwhelm you, and we got to fail quickly. We got a game tomorrow, but I think it was a good measuring stick for us to see the elite teams in this league — how their physicality is, playing a complete game and minimizing your mistakes because if you have a minute-and-a-half lapse in game-plan discipline, you see what can happen. They just overwhelm you.''

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis shot over the Timberwolves’ Jordan Bell on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Davis scored 50 points on 20-for-29 shooting and hit all 10 of his free throws.

The Wolves had seven players in double figures, led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 19. They hung around for most of the night but couldn't string together enough stops to overcome the Lakers in the second half. Los Angeles finished with 32 fast-break points and cracked open the game in the final five minutes.

''Give credit where credit is due," Towns said. ''There's going to be games like this where the other team is shooting really well. They shot really well. They made the easy ones we gave them, and they made the hard ones as well. They're playing really well.''

The Wolves have lost four straight, and three on this four-game trip that concludes Monday. They entered the journey with high hopes after starting 7-2 on the road, but much like their long road trips last season, this one can't end soon enough. The Wolves allowed a season high in points and field-goal percentage (59%).

The Lakers came into the game determined to run the Wolves (10-12) out of the gym. They nearly did in the first quarter. The team that came into the game third in fast-break points was operating as the peak of its powers in that department to the tune of 17 points in transition. The Lake Show became the Layup Show in the first 12 minutes, and Davis was largely responsible for that. He had 17 in the first quarter alone.

The Wolves, at least, didn't let the lead get out of hand, falling behind by no more than nine. It helped that they were executing on offense and hitting open shots.

The start of the second quarter brought more of a continuation of the first, but there was a turning point at the 9:21 mark — James picked up his third foul. With James out and Davis needing a rest, the Wolves got the lead down to 47-37. Robert Covington hit a three-pointer, Wiggins connected on a shot and Jarrett Culver put back a Covington miss. The Wolves were within three. Then Wiggins poured in five more while Covington hit a three-pointer, and by the 5:46 mark the Wolves had their first lead of the night.

James came back into the game and chanced it with three fouls, but he picked up No. 4 with 2:27 in the half. The Wolves were ahead 65-62 after a pair of Covington free throws. However, they didn't score the rest of the half and the Lakers closed with 11 straight points to take a 73-65 lead into halftime.