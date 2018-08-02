Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose announced Wednesday he has started a college scholarship program, which will award more than $400,000 in tuition money.

The Rose Scholars program will focus “on students who are civically minded and demonstrate a willingness to lead,” according to a news release, which quoted Rose saying, “I hope to provide students a path to college that was not previously available to them. Investing in school-age youth has long been a passion of mine, and I am proud to continue to help children pursue higher education as a means to better themselves and their communities.”

Applicants must fill an application, write an essay and put a post on social media explaining how they have been a leader in the community. The deadline for application is Sept. 31, with winners announced in October.

Rose, 29, signed with the Wolves in March, playing nine games in the regular season and five more in the playoffs. The 2011 NBA MVP and three-time All-Star re-signed with the team last month for nearly $2.4 million in the 2018-19 season.