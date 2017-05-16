Until Tuesday, the Timberwolves never had improved their draft position on lottery night.

They still haven’t.

Nine times now, the Wolves dropped down in the draft order, after they came away from the NBA’s annual game of chance this time with the seventh overall pick.

They were slotted sixth before the ping-pong bounced around in the hopper.

They’ve stayed right where they were in the draft order the other 10 times they’ve been in the lottery.

Boston won the No. 1 overall pick for the June 22 draft, with the Los Angeles Lakers selcting second and Philadelphia third.