9:30 p.m. at Golden State

FSN, 830-AM

Warriors have only six victories

– games two through seven of the losing streak – the Wolves had the worst defensive rating in the NBA at 126.1 points per 100 possessions. Over their last three games, the Wolves are 15th at 108.2. … Shabazz Napier started his second game of the season against Portland and scored 18 points, a step up from the four he scored against Denver in his first game starting on Friday. … Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as (questionable) because of a left knee injury after missing the last three games. This is the longest streak of games Towns has missed in his career. … The Wolves bounced back from a hitting 24% of three-pointers against Denver to hit 41% against Portland.

Warriors update: With Stephen Curry (broken hand) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL) on the mend, the Warriors (6-24) have the least efficient offense in the NBA at 103.3 points per 100 possessions. Their defense isn’t much better, ranking 25th at 112.5. … Of course, Golden State’s offensive struggles didn’t stop D’Angelo Russell from torching the Wolves the first time the teams played. Russell poured in 52 as the Wolves won 125-119 in overtime on Nov. 8 at Target Center. Russell’s next highest point total this season is 33. Draymond Green’s numbers have taken a hit this season as he is averaging nine points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Those assists are his lowest total since the 2014-15 season, and his rebound average is his lowest since 2013-14. The Warriors’ Eric Paschall (15.4 points per game) left Friday’s game because of a knee injury, but he was not listed on the injury report; Glenn Robinson III is questionable.

Chris Hine