The Timberwolves changed the trajectory of their franchise on Thursday, swinging for the fences and connecting on one of the biggest trades in the team’s history.

The Wolves landed the player they have coveted since President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas walked in the door — D’Angelo Russell — and in the process shed the contract of a player whose promise never quite fit the vision fans had for him in Andrew Wiggins.

Less than two hours before the NBA’s trade deadline, the Wolves and Warriors agreed to a deal, with the Wolves also surrendering a top-3 protected first-round pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2021, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune.

The first-round pick becomes unprotected in 2022 if it doesn’t convey next season. The Wolves will also receive Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman in the deal, but most importantly, the Wolves landed a young, dynamic point guard they think will be a great fit alongside center Karl-Anthony Towns. It also helped the Wolves stay in Towns’ good graces that Russell is a good friend of Towns’ and they have spoken about playing together at some point.

The deal ended a courtship that started at the outset of free agency and never really seemed to stop even after Russell landed with Golden State.

The Wolves’ ongoing pursuit of Russell to run their offense and give them another emerging standout reportedly intensified as Thursday’s trade deadline approached, ultimately culminating in a deal.

The trade fulfills a vision the Wolves have held for months. As free agency opened, Towns tried to recruit Russell, and the Wolves had him along with Rosas and coach Ryan Saunders in Los Angeles to meet with Russell.

But the Warriors swooped in with a sign-and-trade acquisition that netted Russell a four-year, $117 million max contract.

That barely dimmed hopes of the Wolves still landing Russell, though. Reports emerged almost immediately that Golden State could trade him again within a year — something he acknowledged when meeting with Bay Area media shortly after his arrival in July.

“You put yourself in a position to go somewhere for a long period of time, and it may not be what it is a year later,” Russell said at the time, proving prescient. “And that’s the business.”

A season of transition in Golden State has become a one-year nightmare thanks to mounting injuries — most significantly to star guard Stephen Curry, who has played just four games. The Warriors are last in the Western Conference at 12-40.

Russell has missed 19 games himself. But when he’s played he has continued to build on last year’s breakout season with Brooklyn, which earned him his first All-Star selection. He’s averaging a career-best 23.6 points per game and is shooting 37.4% from three-point range while attempting nearly 10 shots per game form long-distance.

Russell’s contract matched almost perfectly with that of Wiggins, the sixth-year wing and former 2014 No. 1 pick who never seemed to live up to his potential and became the object of scorn among fans. Wiggins got off to a strong start this season but has cooled considerably since the middle of November.

Russell’s profile as a young lead guard who can both score and create fits nicely with the Wolves’ remade vision under Rosas and Saunders. He turns 24 later this month (same age as Towns) and was the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft right after Towns went No. 1.

Indeed, this all might have happened sooner if not for … the weather?

“It was definitely something I was considering very strongly,” Russell said in November of potentially steering a trade to Minnesota last summer. “But then when this opportunity came, the weather is way better, so that helped me.”

Now he’s arriving in the dead of winter to a team with two double-digit losing streaks since December started.

With the trades that sent Robert Covington to Houston, Andrew Wiggins to Golden State and four other Wolves to new teams, here's the complete and updated list of the acquired and departed.

Here now:

D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman from Golden State

Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt from Denver

Evan Turner and a lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick from Atlanta

Gone:

Andrew Wiggins to Golden State, along with a partially lottery-protected 2021 first-round pick and 2021 second-round draft pick.

Robert Covington and Jordan Bell to Houston. (Bell has been traded to Memphis.)

Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh to Denver.