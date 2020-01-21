As the dead of winter has settled in Minnesota, so another losing streak has beset the Timberwolves.

They hit their sixth consecutive loss after falling 107-100 to the shorthanded Nuggets on Monday at Target Center.

“I didn’t even know it was six,” guard Josh Okogie said.

This streak is topped only by the 11-gamer the Wolves faced through much of December, one that seemed at times like it may never end. This hasn’t reached that territory yet, and there is a winnable game upcoming Wednesday at Chicago, but if the Wolves can’t pull that one off, they’re looking at two games against Houston and Oklahoma City, each of whom has beaten the Wolves lately.

“Just have to attack each day,” Robert Covington said. “You have to attack the days and do little things. Do little things and it’ll take care of itself and back to the way we were playing for that little stretch.”

Added Karl-Anthony Towns: “I'd lie to you guys if I didn't say that it was difficult. … You've got to go out there and just do your part and just try to keep leading. That's what I'm going to do.”

Of late, the Wolves have played well enough to win against opponents like Indiana and Denver, but late-game execution has been lacking at both end of the floor. On Monday, rebounding was their downfall in the fourth quarter after allowing six Nuggets offensive rebounds.

“The thing I do not love is that some of the rebounds that we’re giving up, the offensive rebounds, we’re giving up in crucial, winning time moments,” coach Ryan Saunders said.

Denver had the rebounding edge 53-42.



Okogie provides energy

Josh Okogie had one of his best games in a while with 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting and he provided a needed shot in the arm during the second quarter to help the Wolves build their biggest lead of the night. He also had a three-point play to pull the Wolves within one at halftime.

“I feel like I’m always making an impact,” Okogie said. “Scoring really isn’t everything to me as long as I’m bringing the energy and getting my teammates hype.”



Crabbe’s debut

The Wolves are hopeful for what new acquisition Allen Crabbe can bring. But Crabbe had a quiet debut, scoring just three points on 1 of 4 shooting in 17 minutes. He came off the bench and figures to maintain that role so long as the Wolves want to keep Shabazz Napier as the starting point guard.