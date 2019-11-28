– On other nights in years past, the Wolves might have let their anger at the officials get the best of them, and they might have let foul trouble to Karl-Anthony Towns sink any chance of winning.

But Wednesday in San Antonio, the Wolves overcame all that and finally picked up a 113-101 victory in one of their hardest places for them to play.

The Wolves won for the first time at the AT&T Center since April 17, 2013, and it came after Towns, Robert Covington and Ryan Saunders all picked up third-quarter technical fouls and Towns had to go to the bench in the third and fourth quarters because of foul trouble.

''I can't say enough about just being a part of this group, and their ability to fight through anything, anything that is put in front of them,'' Saunders said.

''They keep fighting, and it doesn't always work out for us, but I'm so proud to be a part of this group.''

Towns still finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds while Andrew Wiggins overcame missing his first five shots to score 26 and grab eight rebounds. DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and LaMarcus Aldridge 22 for the Spurs.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins (22) drives against San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

At the 8:08 mark of the fourth quarter, the Wolves got the bad end of a challenge from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. Officials called DeRozan for a block on a Towns drive, but after Popovich challenged, the NBA's replay center overturned the call and it turned into Towns' fifth foul with the Wolves ahead 91-86.

Towns had to sit down and within two minutes the Spurs had the lead, 92-91.

But the Wolves clawed back. Robert Covington his a three, Wiggins drove for a layup and Gorgui Dieng hit a jumper on a 7-0 run. And the Wolves were just getting going.

Eventually Towns rejoined the party, and the Wolves went on another 9-2 to clinch the victory. They finished shooting 18-for-40 (45 percent) from three-point range.

''We just stayed with it,'' said Wolves forward Josh Okogie, who came off the bench to score 11 points, grab eight rebounds and hand out three assists. ''The game was kind of like a roller coaster. It was a game of runs, but we were able to stay together and we're pretty good on the road, so we're able to do what we do.''

The win boosted the Wolves' record to 7-2 on the road.

''I don't really care as long as we keep these wins going,'' Okogie said. ''That's what we all want. I think when we get on the road, we just trust each other, follow the game plan because at the end of the day on the road that's all we got is each other.''

The first quarter was Towns and not much else for Minnesota. He started the game hitting his first two threes from deep and scored 12 in the quarter on 5-for-8 shooting. His hot start helped the Wolves open up a 16-7 lead. But his cast mates had trouble finding their shots and were just 2-for-13.

The second quarter went much smoother for the Wolves. It began with two of the heroes from Monday's victory over Atlanta, Dieng (10 points) and Keita Bates-Diop (16 points), providing some much-needed scoring off the bench with Towns resting. The Wolves outscored the Spurs 35-23 in the period and went into halftime leading 57-47.