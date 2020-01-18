Toronto Raptors (27-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-26, 13th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to stop its four-game losing streak when the Timberwolves play Toronto.

The Timberwolves have gone 6-13 at home. Minnesota gives up 114.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Raptors are 12-7 in road games. Toronto is 13-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves scoring 26.5 points per game and averaging 11.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Shabazz Napier has averaged 13.7 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Serge Ibaka leads the Raptors with 8.5 rebounds and averages 15.1 points. Kyle Lowry has averaged 8.3 assists and scored 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.1 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jake Layman: out (toe).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (hamstring).