NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for aggressively pursuing and directing an obscene gesture toward an official.
NBA executive Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the punishment on Saturday.
Gibson grew frustrated after he was called for a foul when Utah's Joe Ingles drove to the basket during the third quarter of Friday night's 106-102 loss to the Jazz. He received two technical fouls and had to be restrained by his teammates after he was ejected with 6:41 left in the period.
