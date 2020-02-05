The trade that sent Robert Covington to Houston and four other Wolves players to new teams involved 12 players and three draft choices.

If you're needing some help sorting it out, here's a look at all of the comings and goings.

Timberwolves:

Sends: Covington and Jordan Bell to Houston; Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh to Denver.

Gets: Evan Turner from Atlanta, Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt from Denver. A lottery-protected first-round pick from Atlanta.

Houston:

Sends: Clint Capela, Nene to Atlanta; Gerald Green, first-round draft pick to Denver.

Gets: Covington, Bell, second-round 2024 pick from Atlanta.

Denver:

Sends: Beasley, Hernangomez and Vanderbilt to Wolves; first-round 2020 pick from Houston.

Gets: Napier, Bates-Diop and Vonleh from Wolves; Green from Houston.

Atlanta:

Sends: Turner to Wolves, second-round 2024 pick to Atlanta

Gets: Capela, Nene from Houston.

In case you're wondering, this is the biggest deal -- in terms of the number of players -- since a four-team, 12-player deal in 2000 that featured the New York Knicks sending Patrick Ewing to Seattle. That deal also included the Lakers and Phoenix.