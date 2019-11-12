– Of course it would follow that a night after the Wolves nearly set the NBA record for three-point futility they would hit 8 of their first 10 against the Pistons.

They couldn’t keep up that record pace the rest of the night, but they did more than enough to pick up a road win 120-114 over the Pistons on the second night of a back to back.

Andrew Wiggins again turned in a sterling performance in the absence of point guard Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier with 33 points, five assists and six rebounds while Karl-Anthony Towns overcame early foul trouble to get 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Blake Griffin had 19 for the Pistons in his first game back from knee and hamstring injuries.

The Wolves didn’t hesitate to hoist threes early and often against the Pistons, and this time they were going in from the start. After trading baskets with the Pistons through the opening six minutes, the Wolves started to build a lead in the latter half of the first quarter.

A pair of threes from Jake Layman and Wiggins ignited a 17-3 spurt to end the quarter, with Jarrett Culver and Layman again hitting from deep during that stretch.

WOLVES 120, DETROIT 114 Wed: 7 p.m. vs. San Antonio (FSN)

The Wolves’ proficiency shooting from deep helped make up for the foul trouble of Towns, who picked up his third with 6:03 remaining in the half. The good thing for the Wolves was that Detroit big man Andre Drummond picked up his third foul a few minutes earlier.

But the Wolves didn’t slow down.

Gorgui Dieng made a number of highlight-reel drives to the basket. One for a dunk following a steal and then toward the end of the half, Dieng dribbled around Thon Maker for another thunderous slam. Dieng didn’t play in the first quarter but had nine in the second. Even with Towns resting at the start of the quarter and then in foul trouble, Detroit couldn’t make a serious dent in the Wolves’ lead. They ended the second where they ended the first, with the Wolves ahead by 15 after a 10-3 run to close the quarter. Wiggins finished with 13 in the half while Layman had 11.

The Wolves attempted to extend their lead in the third and got it up to as much as 19 after another Layman three with 5:20 to play, but the Pistons rattled off eight straight (five from Luke Kennard) to keep it from turning into a blowout. The Pistons would got within 90-81 before Towns ended the quarter with authority and continued the rough night defensively for Maker. Towns beat Make off the dribble and got a dunk with 0.1 second remaining to give the Wolves an 92-81 edge headed into the fourth quarter.

Detroit kept pushing into the fourth quarter, and got a boost thanks to a coach’s challenge. After officials ruled an offensive foul on Langston Galloway for jumping into Robert Covington on Galloway’s three-point attempt, coach Dwane Casey challenged the ruling and won. Galloway’s three counted and the foul was instead on Covington. That made the score 92-84 . The Pistons forced a Ryan Saunders timeout with another Galloway three that made it 99-92 at the 9:34 mark.

But again, the Wolves kept the Pistons at arms’ length. Graham continued his strong night with a bucket and Andrew Wiggins hit to push the lead back to 11.

Detroit wouldn’t relent, and with Saunders trying to buy some rest for Towns, the Pistons cut it to 109-104 with 2:30 remaining on a Tony Snell three.

But Wiggins responded out of the timeout with a three of his own, and a few moments later Towns hit one to put the Wolves back up 11 and send a lot of fans out early back into the snow of Detroit.