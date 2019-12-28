7 p.m. vs. Cleveland • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Losing streak abandoned out west, Wolves arrive home

Wolves update: The Wolves (11-19) avoided a 12-game losing streak by winning in Sacramento in double overtime Thursday. … Center Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee injury) is questionable. … The Wolves’ three-point percentage (. 322) is second to last in the NBA although they are seventh in the league (112.7 points per game) in scoring. … G Jaylen Nowell and C Naz Reid were sent to G-League Iowa on Friday.

Cavaliers update: The Cavs (9-22) lost 129-117 at Boston on Friday afternoon. … F Larry Nance (knee) is questionable. … G Collin Sexton (17.8) and F Kevin Love (16.2) are the points-per-game leaders for one of the NBA’s lowest-scoring teams (104.5). … The Cavs acquired G Dante Exum, the fifth pick in the 2014 draft, and two second-round picks from Utah on Monday for G Jordan Clarkson in hopes of clearing more playing time for rookie Kevin Porter Jr. Clarkson was averaging 14.6 points off the bench for Cleveland.

Chris Miller