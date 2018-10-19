7 p.m. vs. Cleveland • FSN, 830-AM

Cavs endure LeBron withdrawal

Preview: After a four-point loss at San Antonio on Wednesday, the Timberwolves play their home opener against Cleveland, which opened the season with a 12-point loss in Toronto. The Wolves will try to pick up where they left off last season, when their 30-11 record at home was fourth best in the Western Conference. The Cavaliers are trying to forge ahead without LeBron James for the second time in franchise history; his move to Los Angeles and the Lakers leaves former Wolves star Kevin Love as the biggest name on the Cleveland roster.

Players to watch: Wolves G Jeff Teague is coming off a 27-point opening night, with G Jimmy Butler (23) and F Andrew Wiggins (20) also scoring at least 20. They are the first trio of Wolves starters to score 20 or more in an opening game since 1997. C Karl-Anthony Towns had eight points on 2-for-6 shooting; of the nine Wolves that played, only F Anthony Tolliver and F Taj Gibson took fewer shots. Love opened with 21 points and seven rebounds vs. Toronto. He was one of four Cavs starters in double figures. F Cedi Osman had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Numbers: The teams split two games last season, with each team winning at home; the Wolves’ 127-99 victory on Jan. 8 broke a six-game losing streak to the Cavs. ... The Wolves were outscored 25-14 on second-chance points Wednesday. It was the most the Wolves have allowed in a game since the 2016-17 season finale at Houston (28). The Wolves, now 3-10 all-time when opening the season on the road, are 20-9 all-time in home openers, winning 19 of their past 23.

Injuries: Wolves C Justin Patton (foot surgery) is out. Cleveland C Larry Nance Jr. (right ankle) and G J.R. Smith (right elbow) are questionable.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD