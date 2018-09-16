MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves center Justin Patton is sidelined indefinitely after injuring his right foot during a workout.

The Timberwolves said Sunday that Patton will undergo surgery.

The 6-foot-11 center played in one game for Minnesota last season, scoring two points and recording one steal in about four minutes on April 1 against Utah.

Patton appeared in 38 games for the Iowa Wolves, averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks for Minnesota's G League affiliate.

Patton was selected 16th overall in the 2017 NBA draft. The Timberwolves acquired Patton's draft rights, along with Jimmy Butler, in June 2017 from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the draft rights to Lauri Markkanen.