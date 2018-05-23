MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolf Jimmy Butler has been named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

The NBA announced the selections Wednesday. It's the fourth such honor in Butler's career. The guard/forward earned second team honors in 2014, 2015 and 2016 with the Chicago Bulls.

Butler finished his first season with Minnesota, his seventh in the NBA, with a career-high 1.97 steals per game, fourth best in the league.

Joining Butler on the second team are Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Golden State's Draymond Green, Boston's Al Horford and San Antonio's Dejounte Murray. The first team includes Robert Covington of the 76ers, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah's Rudy Gobert and Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers.

The last Timberwolves player to make it was Kevin Garnett on the second team in 2006-07.