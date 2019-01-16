– One of the most memorable episodes of the Jimmy Butler soap opera came in early October, when Butler showed up at his first Timberwolves practice of the season, told general manager Scott Layden the Wolves couldn’t win without him, and took a bunch of third-stringers and reportedly beat the starters in a scrimmage. Then he went on ESPN to tell the world about it.

On Tuesday night, Butler didn’t have the Wolves’ third string by his side. He had the starting lineup of the Philadelphia 76ers, and the night was essentially one long extension of that practice.

The Wolves never stood a chance at Wells Fargo Center, as Philadelphia shrugged of sluggish play of late to look like the championship contenders the league thinks it could be with Butler in the fold in a 149-107 victory over the Wolves.

Butler boasted on a podcast with teammate J.J. Redick that he didn’t even need to score to beat the Wolves’ starters in that fateful scrimmage. It was as if he was trying to re-create that Tuesday. Butler finished with 19 points, but he didn’t have any in the first quarter as the 76ers led by 13 and only had seven in the second as Philadelphia led by 25. The Wolves allowed 40 points or more in back to back quarters for the first time this season. It turns out the Wolves still have trouble playing defense, even with former coach Tom Thibodeau gone. Joel Embiid made life miserable for the Wolves all over the floor with 31 points and 13 rebounds to pace an astounding 60 percent shooting effort from Philadelphia. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, the two franchise cornerstones who were sometimes the bane of Butler’s criticism, had just 13 and 12 points respectively.

As if the night wasn’t bad enough for Minnesota, Tyus Jones left the game late in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury after he hurt it driving to the basket. Jones needed help into the locker room.

Shortly before tipoff, Butler made a beeline for Wolves interim coach Ryan Saunders and the two embraced. It was one of the few times Saunders would smile Tuesday.

philadelpha xxx, timberwolves xxx Fri: 7 p.m. vs. San Antonio (FSN)

As they did most of the night, the 76ers were able to move the ball and find open 3s, specifically from the corners, against the Wolves’ Swiss cheese defense in the first quarter. They would go on to shoot an eye-popping 66 percent in the first half.

– Dario Saric, Robert Covington and Jerryd Bayless.

After a video played on the scoreboard, the crowd gave them a standing ovation. Then it was back to cheering for all the baskets the 76ers were making.

Butler finally scored his first of the night in the second quarter, 1 3-pointer that gave Philadelphia a 21-point lead, its largest of the night up until that point and the 76ers kept pouring it on, shooting 70 percent in the second. The night was over from there.

There were few outward signs of any tension between Butler and the Wolves Butler was matched up on Towns a few times, and at one point during the third quarter, they got tangled in a scrum for the ball. Butler also went over to his friend Jones to wish him well as Jones was helped off the court.

If the Wolves wanted to get revenge against Butler or had a little extra motivation to make their old teammate eat his past words and actions, they had an odd way of showing it.