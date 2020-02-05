After days of speculation, the Timberwolves finally made a deal Tuesday, although it doesn’t include their most prized target from last offseason, D’Angelo Russell.

But the Wolves have traded several players from a roster that was lagging at 15-34.

The Wolves were close to making official a deal to send out forward Robert Covington as part of a complex four-team trade that involves the Rockets, Nuggets and Hawks, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune.

The Wolves will receive a first-round pick from Atlanta, a pick the Hawks received from the Nets in another trade. Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt will come to the Wolves from Denver, and Evan Turner from Atlanta as part of the deal, according to reports.

The Wolves will send Keita-Bates Diop, Shabazz Napier and Noah Vonleh to the Nuggets and Jordan Bell to the Rockets to help complete the deal, according to multiple reports.

In other parts of the deal, Houston sent center Clint Capela to the Hawks, while the Rockets landed a player they wanted in Covington.

This trade represents a massive shake-up of the Wolves roster as the front office, led by President Gersson Rosas, seeks to find fits for their current system of play around center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Beasley, Turner and Hernangomez are all on expiring contracts, with Turner currently making $18.6 million this season. The Wolves gain a draft pick for an asset in Covington, while gaining cap flexibility by shedding Covington’s contract.□