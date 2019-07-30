The Timberwolves will play only one game at Target Center as part of their five-game preseason slate for the upcoming season.
The Wolves will be on the road at Phoenix, Golden State, Indiana and Milwaukee for four of their five games. The fifth will be at Target Center against Maccabi Haifa of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
Here is the full preseason schedule:
Oct. 8 at Phoenix
Oct. 10 at Golden State
Oct. 13 vs. Maccabi Haifa
Oct. 15 at Indiana
Oct. 17 at Milwaukee
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Wolves Beat
Wolves
Timberwolves announce preseason schedule
The Timberwolves announced their preseason schedule for the upcoming season.
Wolves
Wolves in talks to add Pelicans' Hanson to coaching staff
Kevin Hanson spent the last four season on the Pelicans staff and according to the Pelicans' website, worked "extensively" with All-Star Anthony Davis.
Wolves
Rosas: Wolves are making 'bets' with some signings
President Gersson Rosas said the Timberwolves are taking calculated risks with some of their signings this offseason.
Wolves
Anthony Tolliver says goodbye to Wolves for second time
Veteran forward is set to sign with Portland
Wolves
Wolves sign Bell; acquire Napier and Graham
The Timberwolves made their first moves of free agency on Monday. The most notable move was the signing of former Warriors forward Jordan Bell to a one-year, $1.6 million deal, a source confirmed.