The Timberwolves will play only one game at Target Center as part of their five-game preseason slate for the upcoming season.



The Wolves will be on the road at Phoenix, Golden State, Indiana and Milwaukee for four of their five games. The fifth will be at Target Center against Maccabi Haifa of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.



Here is the full preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 at Phoenix

Oct. 10 at Golden State

Oct. 13 vs. Maccabi Haifa

Oct. 15 at Indiana

Oct. 17 at Milwaukee



