Just over a month after trading for Allen Crabbe, the Timberwolves and Crabbe have agreed to a contract buyout.



Crabbe arrived in Minnesota after the Wolves traded Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to Atlanta to get him on Jan. 16. The Wolves were hopeful Crabbe could be a fit in their offense given he played for Wolves assistants in both Portland and Brooklyn, but Crabbe never quite clicked in Minnesota.



He played in just nine games and averaged 3.2 points. Crabbe is now eligible to sign with another team. Crabbe missed the last four Wolves games for what the team said was "personal reasons." Crabbe had originally flown to Denver at the start of the trip but then flew home before last Sunday's game.



According to ESPN's front office insider Bobby Marks, Crabbe had roughly $4.6 million remaining on his $18,5 million contract, which is set to expire after this season. If Crabbe signs with another team, it would give the Wolves some relief as it relates to the luxury tax. According to Marks, the Wolves are $894,000 over the luxury tax threshold. If Crabbe signed a minimum contratct, that would be prorated to a value of $516,000 the rest of the season.