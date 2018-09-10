The Wolves have added another of coach Tom Thibodeau's former Chicago Bulls, signing free-agent Luol Deng.

Deng recently reached a contract settlement with the Los Angeles Lakers on the final two remaining years of a massive $72 million contract he signed in summer 2016. That made him an unrestricted free agent and he chose to reunite with his former coach from Chicago. He will get a one-year, $2.4 million deal from the Wolves, a league source confirmed.

Now 33, he played little those first two seasons — particularly last season when he played in just one game — even though he was healthy. He played little because the Lakers were committed to a youthful rebuilding process that put him on the sidelines despite his big salary.

He joins former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose and gives the Wolves another two-way player who can guard multiple positions, including both forward spots. He also gives the Wolves another veteran locker-room presence and another defender to add to their second unit, which was one of the league's worst defensively last season.

Deng was a two-time All-Star (2012 and 2013) in Chicago. He averaged 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in nine seasons with the Bulls, three under Thibodeau. Deng has also played for Miami and Cleveland, and was on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2012.

The Wolves still have one open roster spot on their 15-man NBA roster, although Thibodeau earlier this month said he'd like to keep one spot open for roster flexibility. Players report for training camp and their annual media day on September 24, two weeks from now.

The Wolves now have added Deng, Rose, veteran forward Anthony Tolliver, James Nunnally from Europe and draft picks Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop this summer.