TORONTO — Jeremy Ebobisse broke a tie on a diving header in the 70th minute in the Portland Timbers' 2-1 victory over Toronto FC in windy conditions Saturday.

Bill Tuiloma tied it for Portland (2-5-1) in the 22nd minute on a volley off a corner kick. The Timbers won for the first time at BMO Field.

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring for Toronto (4-2-1) in the 20th.