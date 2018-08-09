MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities have relocated a venomous timber rattlesnake after a woman in New Jersey found it under her car.
The woman contacted the state, which alerted its venomous snake response team earlier this month. The species is endangered in New Jersey and it is illegal for people to kill them.
Popcorn Park Zoo director John Bergmann wrote on Facebook that the homeowner kept an eye on the snake until the team arrived. The team distracted the snake from going under a shed and video shows members capturing it.
The snake was relocated away from homes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Tribune calls off $3.9B buyout by Sinclair
Tribune withdrew Thursday from its $3.9 billion buyout by Sinclair and it's filing a lawsuit against it, citing breach of contract.
Variety
Elk believed to be one of the oldest in world dies at NY zoo
Officials at a zoo in upstate New York say an elk believed to be one of the oldest in the world has died.
Nation
Atlanta school: No more Pledge of Allegiance to start day
Students at an Atlanta school will no longer say the Pledge of Allegiance to start their school day.
Nation
Sentencing scheduled for teen in Oklahoma family stabbings
Sentencing is scheduled for a 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of fatally stabbing his parents and three of his siblings.
Nation
Sheriff: Virginia toddler left in hot car by father dies
A Virginia sheriff says a toddler has died after being left in a hot car.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.