Democrat Tim Walz maintained a two-to-one cash advantage over Republican Jeff Johnson in the closing weeks of the race for governor, according to campaign finance reports released Tuesday.

Walz, who represents southern Minnesota in Congress, had $639,000 in cash-on-hand as of Oct. 22, after raising about $3.3 million this year and receiving a public subsidy of $475,000.

Johnson had $320,000 on hand after raising $2 million and receiving a subsidy of $358,000.

Perhaps more concerning for Johnson: The political funds of major business groups like the Minnesota Business Partnership, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and the Minnesota Jobs Coalition are focused on retaining Republican control of the House — and winning a special election to retain control of the Senate — and have largely abandoned Johnson, who has trailed in all public polls.

By contrast, the Democratic-aligned group Alliance for a Better Minnesota spent $4.1 million, most of it on ads attacking Johnson for his health care views that he says are inaccurate and unfair. Alliance for Minnesota is backed by labor unions and wealthy individuals, including Gov. Mark Dayton's ex-wife Alida Messinger, who is also a Rockefeller.

Johnson has received some help from the Freedom Club, which is backed by Joan and Robert Cummins and has spent nearly $1.5 million attacking Walz.