Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty released the first TV ad Thursday of his comeback bid for governor, a sharply negative attack on his Republican primary opponent, Jeff Johnson.

“Who is Jeff Johnson? He’s a career politician who taxes and spends,” says the ad, citing votes and comments on sales and property taxes and Obamacare.

Johnson, a Hennepin County commissioner, counterpunched in a radio appearance and then took to Twitter to call the ad’s claims “pathetically false. Unfortunately this is how the swamp operates,” Johnson said, referring to President Donald Trump’s epithet for the political establishment.

Pawlenty, who served as governor from 2003 to 2011, had previously declined to engage with Johnson, and has been seen as the frontrunner to win the August 14 GOP primary. Johnson was the GOP candidate for governor in 2014, losing to Gov. Mark Dayton, and he against claimed the Republican endorsement at the party’s state convention in June.

Pawlenty’s ad, which started airing on Thursday, shows him taking no chances in an unstable political environment against the possibility that Johnson is gaining ground with conservative voters.