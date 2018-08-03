Republicans Tim Pawlenty and Jeff Johnson sharply attacked each other, at times personally, in a debate Friday as they vie for conservative support ahead of the August 14 primary.

The two clashed over an attack ad Pawlenty is running that claims Johnson betrayed conservative values. They fought over Pawlenty’s eight-year term as governor and Johnson’s career in the Legislature and on the Hennepin County Commission. And they sharply jabbed about which one is the true ally or foe of President Donald Trump.

“Jeff Johnson is a poser. He’s pretends that he’s for all these things and that he’s going to get all these things done, but he’s been in politics most of his adult life and he’s done none of them,” Pawlenty said near the start of the debate, which aired on Minnesota Public Radio.

“Tim, I won’t call you any names,” Johnson responded. “But there’s no interest among the grass roots,” he said of Pawlenty. “And it’s because there’s disappointment in your governorship.”

Pawlenty’s sharply aggressive tone indicated his campaign is not taking lightly the challenge from Johnson, who won the endorsement of delegates to the state GOP convention in June. Despite his advantages in fundraising and familiarity with voters, Pawlenty has a long record to defend in a changed political environment, with Trump’s populist appeal prevalent in the party.

The two men did not offer sharply contrasting views of the current state of Minnesota government and where it should be headed. They want lower taxes, though they both agreed the state needs to spend more on mental health facilities, professionals and treatment. They both say that there’s waste in government that can be cut. And both want to restrict refugee resettlement and illegal immigration.

Johnson managed to draw contrasts, however, when he cited Pawlenty’s record in office and harshly critical comments about Trump in 2016.