After trying out the track in Shakopee last summer, Tim McGraw will saddle up again at the old horse pavilion now known as the Minnesota State Fair grandstand in 2020.

The fair has announced a Tuesday, Sept. 1, date with the country music mainstay featuring Texas’ twangers Midland of “Drinkin’ Problem” fame for support. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $60-$88 via eTix.com and 1-800-514-3849, of fans can buy them in person at the fair’s box office for two hours Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

A regular at the fair going back to the early 1990s, McGraw was one of the headliners of last year’s inaugural Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park with Aerosmith and Rascal Flatts, the latter of whom just announced a July 31 farewell tour date at Treasure Island Casino. McGraw published a memoir last fall, titled “Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life,” and he will have a new album to promote over the summer.

The fair has only announced two other grandstand headliners so far for 2020: the Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald (Aug. 28) and puppeteer act Darci Lynne & Friends (Sept. 7).