SAN ANTONIO — Retired San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan has agreed to accept $7.5 million to settle his lawsuits against a former financial adviser he accused of bilking him out of more than $20 million.
The San Antonio Express-News reports the money is to come from restitution a judge ordered Charles Banks IV of Atlanta to make as part of his sentence in a criminal fraud case. Banks is appealing the 4-year federal prison sentence assessed him last June for defrauding Duncan.
Banks had pleaded guilty last April to a wire fraud count.
Investigators say Banks manipulated Duncan into guaranteeing payment of a $6 million debt related to a merchandising business. Prosecutors say Banks failed to disclose commissions and loans he received in the deal.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.