Michael E. Uslan was a wide-eyed, 28-year-old comics fan when he improbably scooped up the film rights to a character Hollywood had kicked to the curb.

It was the late '70s, the era of "The Deer Hunter" and "Apocalypse Now," when Uslan, a comics scholar turned aspiring producer, pitched the major studios on his idea for a Bat-project. He was met with rejection after rejection. One industry executive told him Batman was "as dead as the dodo."

"It can't be comprehended today," Uslan said. "There was no respect for superheroes or their creators."

But Uslan saw a path forward: "If we do it as a dark and serious movie, it will almost be like a brand new form of entertainment."

Today, it's easy to overlook Batman's long '80s slog to Hollywood respectability and bankability. The movie's bruising history can be obscured by its massive success and influence. The Batman film franchise has since grossed nearly $5 billion globally, and the character has been central to the ongoing DC Extended Universe, which has grossed nearly $5.3 billion worldwide.

Everything changed on June 23, 1989, with the release of "Batman," directed by rising animator turned auteur Tim Burton. Thirty summers ago, the film radically expanded the parameters of action-hero casting and box-office forecasting, as well as the marketing and merchandising around comic-book movies. The A-list, PG-13 film also paved the way for three decades of superhero cinema that has come to increasingly dominate Hollywood.

So much was different in a pre-"Batman" world — before superhero trailers were pored over like the Dead Sea Scrolls; before the demand for new toys and action figures swelled well ahead of a comic-book movie's release; before a superhero's tale was the biggest title of the year.

Comic-book adaptations made inroads in the late '70s, when the first "Superman" movie starring Christopher Reeve made a major splash. But that franchise fizzled out by its third sequel in 1987, as yawning audiences turned away from the growing silliness, so there was no industry momentum leading up to "Batman."

Making matters more difficult, the '60s Adam West-starring TV series, saturated as it was with cheesy effects, costumes and sound-effect balloons, had taken a toll on the character's wider pop-culture appeal.

As a result, "There was no great interest in the movie business in making 'Batman,' " said Paul Levitz, who was then executive vice president and publisher at DC Comics.

Because the character had become a caricature in the mainstream imagination, the project needed a director who could craft a shadowy, psychologically rich movie that would attract adult audiences, said Uslan, an executive producer on "Batman" (who, along with partner Benjamin Melniker, has been credited on most every major Bat-film since).

The producers sought the vision of Burton, a visual stylist then best known for the candy-colored tour de farce "Pee-wee's Big Adventure."

"I know it was a team effort — with a lot of brilliant writers, designers, actors, musicians and architects involved — but the decision to hire Tim Burton as the director was the real turning point," said Andrew Farago, curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco.

A dark tone was especially crucial because the filmmakers were determined to restore Batman to the perch that had defined the character soon after his Detective Comics debut in 1939. Batman's creators, Bob Kane and Bill Finger, had painted the Caped Crusader as a menacing, tormented figure of the night who was bent on vigilante justice.

Uslan said that Burton brought two especially crucial concepts to the film.

"He said: 'This is not a movie about Batman. If we're going to do it seriously, this is a movie about Bruce Wayne,' " Batman's on-the-edge playboy alter ego. Burton also knew it was vital that the audience buy into a Gotham City that would be "the third-most important character in this piece. Because if they don't believe Gotham City, then they will never believe this guy getting dressed up as a bat."

"Batman" enjoyed a then-huge $40 million domestic debut, and grossed $100 million in North America within 10 days — the first film ever to do so. It remains one of the top 60 films ever in domestic gross, when adjusted for inflation.

"The success of 'Batman' and its sequel, 'Batman Returns,' were attributed in large part to Tim Burton's vision," Farago says. "The biggest films that have come along since, in terms of both financial success and critical acclaim, have directors who had bold visions for their characters. Bryan Singer's 'X-Men.' Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man.' Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' trilogy. Who could have imagined a world with Kenneth Branagh directing 'Thor'?

"I don't think any of that happens without the 1989 'Batman' leading the way."