WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is confident North Korea eventually will want negotiations with the United States.
Tillerson says the Chinese "have leaned in hard" on the North, affecting the reclusive government's thinking.
Most of North Korea's trade is with China, and Tillerson says anecdotal evidence and intelligence suggest China's application of U.N. sanctions is "really starting to hurt." He cited North Korean food and fuel shortages.
Tillerson says he is waiting to hear from leader Kim Jong Un that he wants to start a conversation.
Speaking at Stanford University, Tillerson says of Kim, "He's got to tell me he wants to talk, but we are not going to chase him."
