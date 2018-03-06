WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned Tuesday that China's approach to development in Africa "encourages dependency" that undermines its sovereignty as he prepared for his first official trip to the continent.

Tillerson, who departs later Tuesday for Ethiopia, said that the Asian power's projects on the continent had involved predatory loans, corruption and vague contracts. He contrasted that to America's approach, which he described as partnering with African countries while promoting rule of law and democratic development.

"Chinese investment has the potential to address Africa's infrastructure gap, but its approach has led to mounting debt and few if any jobs in most countries," Tillerson said at George Mason University. "When coupled with political and fiscal pressure, this endangers Africa's natural resources and its long-term economic and political stability."

In his first major speech on U.S.-Africa relations, Tillerson said the United States sees a "bright future" for Africa as its population grows and said the Trump administration is "committed to saving lives in Africa." He said the U.S. was announcing another half-billion dollars in humanitarian assistance "to fight famine and food insecurity" and address conflict-related needs.

The State Department said that about $184 million would go to help those affected by conflict in South Sudan and $110 million for those in Somalia. Another $110 million was destined for Ethiopia to help amid a drought. The U.S. planned to direct $128 million to help with Nigeria and the Lake Chad region nations.

The administration said the funds would come from the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development, but did not give details.

Tillerson's weeklong trip will take him from the east side of the continent to the west, with stops in Ethiopia, Kenya, Djibouti, Chad and Nigeria. Tillerson becomes the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the continent since President Donald Trump took office.