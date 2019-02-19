PLYMOUTH, Minn. _ Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The stone tile retailer posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.4 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $357.3 million.

Tile Shop shares have risen 36 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTS