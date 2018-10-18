PLYMOUTH, Minn. _ Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.6 million.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The stone tile retailer posted revenue of $89.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.1 million.

Tile Shop shares have dropped 30 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 19 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTS