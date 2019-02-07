STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann and his wife are giving the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point's baseball program half a million dollars.

The university issued a news release Thursday announcing the donation from Zimmermann and his wife, Mandy. The school says it's the largest gift of its kind to a Pointers athletic program and it plans to use the money to upgrade its University Field with a new scoreboard, backstop and batting cages.

In recognition of the donation the university plans to rename the facility Zimmermann Field.

Zimmermann, a two-time all-star, grew up in Auburndale, Wisconsin and played for UW-Stevens Point. He also played for the Washington Nationals and threw the first no-hitter in Nationals history in 2014.

Mandy Zimmermann played softball at UW-Stevens Point.