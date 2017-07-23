Given the time of year and the standings, the Twins are supposed to take advantage of lesser teams. But Detroit has been lesser only in record.

Head-to-head, the Tigers have been pesky. They were for most of this weekend series, including Sunday when they handed the Twins a 9-6 loss and took two of the three games. The game took 4 hours, 19 minutes, a club record for a nine-inning game.

It’s not the way the Twins wanted to finish a homestand before heading west for three games against the mighty Dodgers, but they brought it on themselves.

Adalberto Mejia labored once again, running into deep counts and failing to put hitters away. He threw a whopping 96 pitches over 4 ⅓ innings. His lack of a finishing pitch led to 21 pitches being fouled off. That’s nearly two innings worth of foul balls.

In the third inning, the Twins committed three throwing errors, including two on one play.

And Twins hitters made Tigers lefthander Matthew Boyd look like Sandy Koufax Boyd had a career-high eight strikeouts by the sixth inning.

Detroit even attempted to give the game to the Twins in the seventh. With one out and the bases loaded, Zack Granite sent a grounder to Ian Kinsler at second, but Kinsler booted it as a run scored to make it 4-3. Tigers reliever Shane Greene struck out Brian Dozier for the second out.

Eduardo Escobar then tried to have the at-bat of his life, working the count full before fouling off four consecutive pitches. On the 13th pitch of the at bat — and with the announced crowd of 28,373 on its feet — Greene blew a 96 miles-per-hour fastball by Escobar to end the inning.

Detroit added two more runs in the eighth off reliever Buddy Boshers. Brandon Kintzler entered for a non-save situation in the ninth — and gave up three runs. Two of those scored on a single and base loaded walk issued by Craig Breslow. Brian Dozier homered in the ninth as Detroit went on to beat the Twins for the sixth time in nine meetings this season.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the third when Justin Upton hit an RBI double to right center. Jose Iglesias scored, then Ian Kinsler raced home when Chris Gimenez missed Dozier’s relay throw. Mejia, who was backing up the play, missed the ball too and was charged an error when his throw to the plate got by Jimenez and allowed Upton to advance to third. Just a sloppy play, all around.

But Escobar made up for it in the bottom of the inning when he hit a two-run homer into the third deck in left that was estimated at 442 feet.

Mejia was replaced in the fifth inning by Trevor Hildenberger, whose sidearm style worked until the seventh, when former Twin Alex Presley singled and Iglesias followed with a two-run homer to give Detroit a 4-2 lead.