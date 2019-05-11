Detroit Tigers (16-19, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (24-12, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 2.31 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (2-3, 6.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers will square off in a doubleheader Saturday.

The Twins are 7-1 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has hit 66 home runs this season, third in the American League. Eddie Rosario leads them with 13, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Tigers are 8-9 against the rest of their division. The Detroit pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.61. Spencer Turnbull leads the team with a 2.31 earned run average. The Twins won the last meeting 6-0. Jake Odorizzi earned his fifth victory and Mitch Garver went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Tyson Ross took his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 46 hits and is batting .341. Jonathan Schoop has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 40 hits and is batting .296. Ronny Rodriguez has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .208 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Marwin Gonzalez: day-to-day (face), Jason Castro: day-to-day (elbow), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Niko Goodrum: day-to-day (knee), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (shoulder).