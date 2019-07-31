ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jake Rogers, Brandon Dixon and Gordon Beckham went deep, Daniel Norris picked up his first win since May 12 and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 9-1 Wednesday to take the three-game series.

Rogers opened the scoring in the third with his first homer in the majors. The rookie catcher, who was called up on Tuesday, deposited a José Suarez fastball over the wall in left for a solo shot.

Dixon and Beckham homered during a five-run eighth inning off Luis García. Dixon — who ended up with four RBIs — had a two-run blast to left-center and Beckham's was a three-run shot to right center.

Norris (3-8), who had gone 14 starts without a win, allowed only three hits over five innings with five strikeouts.

American League home run leader Mike Trout supplied the Angels' lone run with a solo shot in the sixth. It is the center fielder's 35th of the season and a team-record 13th in July.

Suarez (2-2) didn't allow a hit the first two innings before running into trouble. The left-hander surrendered four runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings.

The Angels won just twice during a seven-game homestand against two of the worst teams in the American League.

Los Angeles had momentum coming back home after a pair of wins at Chavez Ravine against the Dodgers. But it dropped three of four to Baltimore and two of three to Detroit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Spencer Turnbull (upper back strain) threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out seven for Triple-A Toledo in a rehab start Wednesday. It is unknown if Turnbull will make another rehab appearance.

Angels: C Jonathan Lucroy was activated after missing 18 games due to a nose fracture and concussion when he was involved in a home-plate collision with Houston's Jake Marisnick July 7.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (0-1, 3.86 ERA) gets the starting assignment in Friday's opener of a three-game series at Texas. It is a homecoming of sorts for Alexander, who went to TCU.

Angels: LHP Dillon Peters (2-0, 3.06 ERA) will take the mound for Friday's game at Cleveland. This is the first time this season the Angels are facing the Indians.