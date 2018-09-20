ATLANTA — Another tournament, another share of the first-round lead for Tiger Woods.

Woods made an eagle putt from just over 25 feet on the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 65 and a share of the lead Thursday with Rickie Fowler in the Tour Championship.

It wasn't as low as the 62 he shot at Aronimink to share the 18-hole lead in the BMW Championship two weeks ago. For Woods, this one felt even better because of the dry, tougher conditions at East Lake.

Woods has said getting to the Tour Championship after recovering from a fourth back surgery makes this year successful even without a victory.

Justin Rose, in his debut at No. 1 in the world, and Gary Woodland were at 66.