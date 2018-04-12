NEW YORK — A false report of a tiger in the streets of New York has caused a social media frenzy.
WNBC says the New York Police Department got a call around 8:30 a.m. Thursday about a tiger in Harlem.
People on Twitter described a notification from the Citizen app that said police were responding to unconfirmed reports of a loose tiger running around the street.
Shortly thereafter, police confirmed that there was indeed a wild-animal sighting.
It was a raccoon.
