The public premier of the two teams playing in Super Bowl LII gets rolling at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 29 with a prime-time show that will be a much cheaper than one for the game the following Sunday.

At the event, fans will watch thousands of media ask questions of the players and coaches.

Super Bowl Opening Night — the Monday before the game — is the first interaction that players and coaches from the two teams have with media upon arrival in Minnesota. The exchanges can set the tone for the week and the game ahead.

The NFL has turned the meet-the-press session into a show. The league also pitches the event as an opportunity for the average fan to get close to the glitz and hoopla.

Peter O’Reilly, NFL senior vice president of events, said the goal is to bring fans closer to the big event.

“We are excited to provide fans in Minnesota with a first look at Super Bowl players as they meet each other for the only time before the game and interact with thousands of media members from around the world,” O’Reilly said in a statement.

Minnesota Vikings legends, cheerleaders and team mascots will be there signing autographs and posing for photos.

Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee spokeswoman Andrea Mokros said the event is fan-focused and family friendly. “It’s St. Paul’s turn to shine in front of a national broadcast audience and thousands of media members,” she said. “And it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for Minnesotans to be part of Super Bowl history and see the two teams up close.”

The St. Paul locale is about 10 miles from U.S. Bank Stadium where the game will occur the following Sunday.

Xcel is also across the Mississippi River from the biggest of activities in the days leading up to the game. Super Bowl Live begins Jan. 26, on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. The NFL’s Super Bowl Experience, where fans can see memorabilia and participate in football-related tests and drills, will be at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The latest announcement starts painting in details of the events. Monday also is Prince celebration day with a yet-to-be-revealed commemorative concert on the live music stage on Nicollet Mall.

The NFL teams media event will be televised live on the NFL Network and ESPN2 at 7 p.m. Fans who attend will receive gift bags with radios that access the live coverage and interviews.

Tickets for “Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade” go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. for $32 through the NFL’s website NFL.com/OpeningNightOnSale.

