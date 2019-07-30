Brisk presale tickets bought by Minnesota United supporters has the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s “Victory Tour” visit in September essentially sold out before general-public sales begin Wednesday.

The friendly match against Portugal — one of five stops on the tour that starts Saturday at the Rose Bowl as the United States celebrates the recent World Cup victory — will be played at Allianz Field on Sept. 3.

Pricey “platinum” and secondary-market resale tickets remain after United season-ticket members, people on “The Preserve” waitlist and newsletter subscribers snapped up presale tickets.

It started last Friday, and newsletter subscribers who received an e-mailed code Monday to buy tickets found only premium and resale tickets remaining.

The MLS team owns the new St. Paul stadium.

A United season-ticket member with seats in Allianz Field’s north end last week paid $74 per ticket including fees.

Resale tickets available Monday evening on Ticketmaster started at $210 each for a pair in the north end, and two front-row field-side tickets were priced at $750. Front-row “platinum” seats field-side selling at face value ranged from $370 to $975 each.

Tickets that remain for the general public are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at ussoccer.com.

The tour starts Saturday against Ireland at the 90,000-seat Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., where about 29,000 tickets had been sold by last Friday, according to the Washington Post.

Allianz Field is the only soccer-specific venue on the five-city tour, which also will stop at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 29. That stadium, the Rose Bowl and the two yet-unannounced stadiums are built for large American football crowds. Allianz Field seats 19,400 fans, with standing room for more.

JERRY ZGODA