Did you know the Raiders are scheduled to play the Packers in a preseason game in two weeks in Winnipeg of all places.

And it's Oakland home game!

The cheapest tickets as of Wednesday afternoon on Ticketmaster — the upper corners of the upper deck, mind you, of IG Field in Winnipeg — are $169 Canadian (about $127 in U.S. dollars).

Given that these are two teams with what I would imagine have very little appeal to Winnipeg residents, and that tickets are priced at a deep gouging rate, how would you imagine sales are going?

Oh, not well? You are correct, at least according to a tweet from Winnipeg-based journalist Carter Brooks, who says the game is on pace to draw fewer than 9,000 fans — a little more than a quarter of the 33,000-seat capacity.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL have drawn more than 24,000 for each of their three regular-season home games this year.

