10 a.m. FRIDAY

– "The Night Before Christmas," Dec. 22 at Pantages in Mpls. $28.50-$58.50. … Dan Mangan, Feb. 5 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $13. turfclub.net. … George Kahumoku Jr., Nathan Aweau and Kawika Kahiapo, Feb. 7 at the Dakota. $35-$45. … Bas, Feb. 8 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $22. first-avenue.com. … Paw Patrol Live, Feb. 8-10 at State Theatre in Mpls. $25-$138. … 2Cellos, Feb. 20 at Target Center in Mpls. $29.50-$69.50. axs.com. … Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, April 13 at State Theatre. $43.50-$63.50.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Conan O'Brien, Nov. 29 at Orpheum in Mpls. $49.50-$69.50. … Bob Woodward, Dec. 3 at State Theatre. $48.50-$58.50. … Atmosphere, Dec. 15 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $30. etix.com.

NOON FRIDAY

Angelique Kidjo, Feb. 19 at the Cedar in Mpls. $45-$50.

11 a.m. SATURDAY

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, March 30 at Medina Entertainment Center. $25-$33.

10 A.M. MONDAY

Jeff Dunham, Jan. 24 at Target Center. $48.50.

10 a.m. TUESDAY

Dancing With the Stars Live, Feb. 5 at State Theatre. $63.50-$579.