9 a.m. FRIDAY

Trailer Trash, April 18 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $10-$14. thehookmpls.com. … Morel Feast with St. Dominic’s Trio, May 29 at Hook & Ladder $80.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Annie Mack, April 17 at Dakota in Mpls. $15-$25. dakotacooks.com. … Scythian April 17 at Dakota. $25-$35. … Robert Plant, May 12 at Pantages. $49.50-$59.50. … Emily King, May 14 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $35-$79. … Pigface, May 24 at Varsity in Mpls. … Jhene Aiko, June 16 at Myth in Maplewood. $42-$500. mythlive.com. … Pop Evil, June 21 at Varsity. … Lindsey Stirling, June 25 at Armory, … 311, July 8 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … John Fogerty, July 10 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. $79-$129. … The Growlers, July 24 at First Avenue. $32.50-$35. … Pottery, July 26 at 7th St. Entry. $12. … Peter Bradley Adams, Aug. 19 at 7th St. Entry. $18-$20. … Marshmello, Sept. 17 at Armory. … the Whispers, Sept. 19 at Orpheum. $59-$149. … Soulwax, Oct. 2 at First Avenue. $30-$35. … Festival of Laughs with Sommore, Lavell Crawford and others, Oct. 9 at Target Center in Mpls. $55-$128. axs.com.

NOON FRIDAY

Liz Phair, May 9 at Palace in St. Paul. $35-$150. etix.com.