8 a.m. FRIDAY

Chastity Brown, Dec. 7 at the Parkway in Mpls. $29-$55. theparkwaytheater.com. … Tina Schlieske, Dec. 13 at the Parkway. $25-$30.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

NRBQ, Nov. 30 at the Dakota in Mpls. $20-$40. dakotacooks.com. … Mick Sterling at Christmas, Dec. 9 at the Dakota. $15-$25. … Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, Dec. 12 at the Dakota. $45-$65. … Keith Sweat, Jan. 3 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … World’s Toughest Rodeo, Jan. 24-25 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. $20-$84. … Michael Kiwanuka, Feb. 3 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $22.50-$40. etix.com. … Mat Kearney, Feb. 4 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $35-$55. etix.com. … Rock From the Heart with Night Ranger, Feb. 8 at Pantages in Mpls. $49-$69. … Jauz, Feb. 28 at Armory in Mpls. … Blippi Live, March 8 at State Theatre in Mpls. $29.50-$49.50. … Brad Mehldau, April 8 at Fitzgerald. $25-$45. … Dan + Shay, April 10 at Target Center in Mpls. $39.50-$79.50. axs.com. … Poliça, April 10 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25. first-avenue.com.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

G. Love & Special Sauce, Jan. 10 at First Avenue. $25-$30.

NOON FRIDAY

The New Standards Holiday Show, Dec. 6-7 at State Theatre. $50-$120. … Jingle Ball with Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, 5 Seconds of Summer, Why Don’t We, Monsta X and Lauv, Dec. 9 at Xcel Energy Center. … WWE, Dec. 15 at Target Center. $25-$500. … Sounds of Blackness’ “The Night Before Christmas,” Dec. 18-19 at Pantages. $28.50-$58.50.

11 A.M. THURSDAY

A.C.E., Dec. 6 at Pantages. $65-$165.