9 a.m. FRIDAY

White Reaper, Oct. 5 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $15-$18. amsterdambarandhall.com. … Lucy Dacus, Oct. 12 at the Cedar in Mpls. $17-$20. thecedar.org.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Chelsea Handler, July 13 at State Theatre in Mpls. $45-$116. … Blues Beatles, Aug. 2 at the Dakota in Mpls. $15-$35. dakotacooks.com. … Goodnight, Texas, Aug. 6 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $12. first-avenue.com. … Mingo Fishtrap, Aug. 23 at the Dakota. $30-$35. … John Kay, Aug. 26 at the Dakota. $45-$70. … Scarlxrd, Sept. 1 at 7th Street Entry. $17-$20. … Frankie Beverly & Maze, Sept. 14 at Orpheum Theatre in Mpls. $59-$149. … The Budos Band, Sept. 19 at First Avenue in Mpls. $20-$25. first-avenue.com. … Marisela, Sept. 27 at State Theatre. $44-$129. … Jon Pardi, Oct. 4 at Armory in Mpls. … Tech N9ne, Oct. 5 at Myth in Maplewood. $38-$125. mythlive.com. … Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Oct. 9 at 7th Street Entry. $15-$17. … Hollerado, Oct. 15 at 7th Street Entry. $12. … Ingrid Michaelson, Oct. 18 at Orpheum. $52.50-$244.50. … mxmtoon, Oct. 25 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall. … Marika Hackman, Oct. 28 at 7th Street Entry. $15. … Ripe, Nov. 2 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall. $15-$18. … Devendra Banhart, Nov. 2 at Varsity in Mpls. … Anjelah Johnson, Nov. 8 at State Theatre. $39.50-$159.50. … Nick Jr. Live, Jan. 24-26 at State Theatre. $23-$124.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Judy Collins, Oct. 21 at Guthrie Theater in Mpls. $35-$70. guthrietheater.org.

NOON FRIDAY

Freaque, July 20 at the Cedar. $12-$15. … All That 90s Party with DJs Dave Paul and Marco, July 27 at First Avenue. $12-$15. … Lucy Kaplansky, Sept. 21 at the Cedar. $25-$30.

11 a.m. SATURDAY

Little River Band, Nov. 2 at Medina Entertainment Center. $40-$55. medinaentertainment.com.

NOON SATURDAY

April Wine with Jack Russell's Great White, Oct. 19 at Medina Entertainment Center. $37-$52.