10 a.m. FRIDAY

Brothers Osborne, June 21 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato. $34-$75. … UFC Fight Night, June 29 at Target Center in Mpls. $55-$178. axs.com. … Reel Big Fish, July 15 at Cabooze in Mpls. $30-$35. ticketfly.com. … Dean Lewis, Aug. 6 at First Avenue in Mpls. $29.50. first-avenue.com. … “Rent,” Aug. 14-18 at Orpheum in Mpls. $40-$136. … K. Flay, Sept. 17 at first Avenue. $25-$125. … Criminal Podcast Live, Sept. 22 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $25-$30. etix.com. … Bleached, Sept. 28 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $15-$18. first-avenue.com. … Toto, Oct. 1 at State Theatre in Mpls. $55-$245. … Jade Bird, Oct. 4 at First Avenue. $20-$22. … The Fabulous Armadillos, Oct. 19 at Ames Center in Burnsville. … Mason Ramsey, Nov. 2 at Fine Line in Mpls. $16-$30. finelinemusic.com. … Amber Run, Nov. 9 at First Avenue. $20. … WizardFest, Nov. 14 at Fine Line. $20-$40. … Maren Morris, Nov. 16 at the Armory in Mpls.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Frankie Lee, June 28 at the Cedar in Mpls. $20. thecedar.org.

NOON FRIDAY

Soccer Mommy, Sept. 20 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $18-$20. amsterdambarandhall.com.

K. Flay hits the First Ave stage on Sept. 17.

11 a.m. SATURDAY

Tom Keifer, Nov. 1 at Medina Entertainment Center. $33-$38. medinaentertainment.com.