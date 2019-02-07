10 a.m. FRIDAY
We Three, March 26 at Varsity in Mpls. … Prof, April 6 at Red Carpet Nightclub in St. Cloud. $20. etix.com. … Eric B. & Rakim, April 7 at Myth. $40-$45. mythlive.com. … Anomalie, April 13 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $15-$65. first-avenue.com. … Lucinda Williams and Buick 6, April 13 at the Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $39.50-$75. etix.com. … Chris Janson, April 20 at Myth. $40-$125. … Jo Koy, April 27 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. $29-$69. … Lizzo, May 5 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $29.50-$50. etix.com. … Running Touch, May 11 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$15. … Hellogoodbye, May 12 at 7th Street Entry. $18-$20. … Avatar, May 28 at First Avenue in Mpls. $20. first-avenue.com. … Bear's Den, May 29 at First Avenue. $20. … Hozier, June 2 at State Theatre in Mpls. $55-$69.50. … Laura Stevenson, June 8 at 7th Street Entry. $15. … Vampire Weekend, June 9 at the Armory in Mpls. … Hannah Gadsby, June 13 at Pantages in Mpls. $39.75-$55.75. … John Scofield Combo 66, June 26 at the Dakota in Mpls. $30-$45. dakotacooks.com. … Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan, July 7 at Mystic Lake. $49-$99. … Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, Aug. 3 at Mystic Lake. $52.50-$112.50 … Brandi Carlile, Aug. 31 at State Fair Grandstand in Falcon Heights. $51-$76. etix.com. … Aaron Neville Duo, Oct. 6-7 at the Dakota. $75-$105.
NOON FRIDAY
Bill Frisell, April 8 at the Cedar in Mpls. $35-$45. thecedar.org. … The Lemonheads, May 11 at First Avenue. $25. … Rose Cousins, May 18 at the Cedar. $20-$25. … Billie Eilish, June 8 at the Armory. … Lionel Richie, Aug. 30 at State Fair Grandstand. $57-$67.
