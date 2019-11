8 a.m. FRIDAY

Mark Mallman, Dec. 21 at Parkway in Mpls. $13-$18. theparkwaytheater.com. … PaviElle, Dec. 28 at Parkway. $17-$22. … Zero Proof New Year's Eve with Haley and Lydia Liza, Dec. 31 at Parkway. $45-$75.

9 a.m. FRIDAY

Prof, Dec. 31 at Fine Line in Mpls. $35-$60. finelinempls.com. … Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge, April 5 at Cedar in Mpls. $23-$26. thecedar.org.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Toast & the Machine, Dec. 17 at Dakota in Mpls. $15-$25. dakotacooks.com. … Vic Volare Lounge Orchestra, Dec. 20 at Dakota. $10-$15. … Atmosphere, Jan. 13 at First Avenue in Mpls. $30. first-avenue.com. … Bret Michaels, Feb. 14 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. $39-$89. … joan, Feb. 17 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $12-$15. first-avenue.com. … Sinbad with the Minneapolis and St. Paul All Stars, Feb. 17 at Dakota. $40. … Baynk, Feb. 27 at 7th Street Entry. $16-$21. … Best Coast, March 9 at First Avenue. $20. … David Sanborn Jazz Quintet, March 9-10 at Dakota. $40-$70. … Chelsea Cutler, March 12 at First Avenue. $21-$80. … Ana Popovic, March 15 at Dakota. $35-$45. … Allen Stone, March 16 at First Avenue. $29.50-$125. … Avi Kaplan, March 24 at Cedar. $18-$20. … Killswitch Engage, April 3 at Fillmore. … Sturgill Simpson, April 4 at Armory. … Niall Horan, May 11 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … Awolnation, June 7 at Fillmore. … Journey and the Pretenders, June 7 at Xcel Energy Center. … Bert Kreischer, June 18 at Orpheum. $39.75-$59.75.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Delbert McClinton, April 25 at Medina Entertainment Center. $36-$52. medinaentertainment.com.

NOON FRIDAY

Coco Montoya & Ronnie Baker Brooks, March 14 at Medina Entertainment Center. $28-$38.