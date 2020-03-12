9 a.m. FRIDAY

Walker Hayes, May 9 at Cabooze in Mpls. … Weathers, May 31 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $13-$50. first-avenue.com.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

John Pizzarelli, April 23 at Dakota in Mpls. $30-$45. dakotacooks.com. … Bakar, May 8 at Cedar in Mpls. $16-$18. thecedar.org. … Ask Me Another, May 15 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $35-$75. etix.com. … LP, May 19 at Palace in St. Paul. $35-$135. etix.com. … Alabama, June 5 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Jeni Houser, June 7 at Dakota. $25-$35. … Bettye LaVette, June 12 at Dakota. $45-$60. … Rock the Garden with Tegan & Sara, Brittany Howard, Polica and others, June 20 at Walker Art Center in Mpls. $74-$300. rockthegardenfestival.com. … Bachman Cummings, June 21 at Mystic Lake. … Issac Delgado & His Afro Cuban Big Band, June 24 at Dakota. $45-$65. … Maks & Val, June 25 at State Theatre in Mpls. $59.50-$925. … Wrestlepalooza XVIII, June 26 at First Avenue in Mpls. $30-$40. first-avenue.com. … Steve Miller Band, July 18 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. $69.50-$129. … Ruel, July 28 at Varsity in Mpls. … Paris Chansons, July 29 at Dakota. $25-$40. … Mystic Braves, Aug. 8 at 7th Street Entry. $15. … Umphrey's McGee, Aug. 15 at First Avenue. $39.50-$45. … Jimmy Eat World, Aug. 26 at Armory in Mpls. … Miranda Lambert, Aug. 27 at State Fair grandstand in Falcon Heights. $40-$65. etix.com. … Jessy Lanza, Sept. 29 at 7th Street Entry. $15.

NOON FRIDAY

Kaitlyn Bristowe, April 15 at Varsity. … Truth Maze, April 20 at Cedar. $15-$18. … Sofia Viola, June 11 at Icehouse in Mpls. $15-$18. Icehousempls.com. … NF, Sept. 3 at State Fair grandstand. $34-$45.