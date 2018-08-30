10 a.m. FRIDAY
Prudence Johnson, Sept. 24 at the Dakota. $30-$40. dakotacooks.com. … T. Mychael Rambo, Sept. 30 at the Dakota. $40. … Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Oct. 13 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … Mama Digdown's Brass Band, Oct. 27 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $15-$20. vieux-carre.com. … Spyro Gyra, Nov. 15 at the Dakota. $30-$50. … Paris Chansons, Dec. 12-13 at the Dakota. $35-$45. … Bodeans, Dec. 22-23 at the Dakota. $40-$65.
11 a.m. FRIDAY
Martin Zellar, Oct. 12 at Medina Entertainment Center in Medina. $16-$25. medinaentertainment.com.
NOON FRIDAY
Jur, Oct. 11 at the Cedar in Mpls. $12. thecedar.org.
